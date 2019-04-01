Columbus Police investigate shooting on Farr Road

By Julie Anne Waldock | April 1, 2019 at 3:39 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 8:18 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police Officers are currently investigating after an individual was shot on Farr Road this weekend.

Police say the incident occurred on Sunday morning 6:45 AM.

Authorities were first called to a residence in the 500 block of Farr Road in reference to a person being shot.

There is no word yet on what prompted the shooting or the extent of the victim’s injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest details.

