Columbus Police investigate shooting on Farr Road

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police Officers are currently investigating after an individual was shot on Farr Road this weekend.
Police say the incident occurred on Sunday morning 6:45 AM.
Authorities were first called to a residence in the 500 block of Farr Road in reference to a person being shot.
There is no word yet on what prompted the shooting or the extent of the victim’s injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest details.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.