LaGrange Police Dept. recognized for excellence in behavioral health

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Last week the LaGrange Police Department and LPD Chief Lou Dekmar were named the recipients of the National Council for Behavioral Health’s 2019 Visionary Award.
The National Council for Behavioral Health’s Awards of Excellence recognizes and honors those who go the extra mile when it comes to improving the lives of Americans living with mental illnesses and addictions.
The award was presented on March 26th in Nashville, Tennessee during the National Council Conference. There, more than 5,000 behavioral health professionals gathered to discuss solutions and outcomes that transform health care.
Chosen from hundreds of nominations across county, Chief Lou Dekmar and his department are the first ever winners of this award from a police agency.
Dekmar is also one of the leaders of the “One Mind Pledge,” a program that helps to equip police officers nationwide with the tools necessary to respond safety and effectively in tough situations.
