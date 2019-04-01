Lee County EMA gives tips on how to replace important documents lost in storms

By Julie Anne Waldock | April 1, 2019 at 2:32 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 8:19 PM

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The damaging tornadoes that struck the Chattahoochee Valley in early March may have resulted in the loss of important documents for many families.

Replacing a lost credit card can be easily handled. But losing every document – birth and marriage certificates, property deeds, military records, and the like – can be a challenge.

When registering for FEMA assistance, applicants need to provide proof of citizenship, proof of property ownership or rental occupancy, Social Security numbers and other personal information, so it’s important for those affected to get new documents.

The Lee County EMA is encouraging people to replace these documents as soon as possible. Here are some resources to help recover lost or damaged documents:

SNAP (EBT) Cards:

  • Phone: 800-997-8888

Green Cards:

Birth and Death Certificates:

Alabama Driver Licenses:

Social Security Cards:

Medicare Cards:

Passports:

Federal Tax Returns:

Military Records:

