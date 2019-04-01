NASA awards $5.2 million contract to Auburn University engineering center

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Auburn University announced good news on Monday: NASA has awarded a $5.2 million contract to its National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence, or NCAME.
The three-year contract is the latest expansion of a longstanding public-private partnership between Auburn and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.
The new research will focus on cutting-edge additive manufacturing techniques that will be used to improve liquid rocket engine performance.
“This contract is a giant leap towards making Alabama the ‘go to state’ for additive manufacturing,” says project manager is Mike Ogles. “We look forward to growing our partnership with NASA, industry, and academia as we support the development of our nation’s next rocket engines.”
