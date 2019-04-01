Opelika Police investigating armed burglary, assault

OPELIKA, AL(WTVM) - The Opelika Police are currently looking for two suspects wanted for first degree Burglary and second degree Assault.
The incident occurred around 11:00 PM on Friday in the 1800 block of Toomer Street, according to police reports.
Police say the victim was inside a residence when two unknown black males forcibly entered the building.
One of the suspects then allegedly fired a shot that struck the victim, causing a non-life-threatening injury. The two suspects then fled the scene.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.
