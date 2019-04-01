Partial closure to take place on Hwy. 280 in Salem

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Driver in east Alabama are encouraged to be careful this week as ALDOT plans to partially close Hwy. 280 for research.
On Wednesday, April 3, at approximately 6:30 AM the westbound, right lane on U.S. Highway 280 will be temporarily closed.
The closure will run from Lee County Road 253 to Lee County Road 391 (Old Columbus Road.)
The lane is expected to re-open by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The lane is being closed to collect data for a project designed to help researchers develop innovative road pavement materials and processes that will reduce the cost of maintaining safe and sustainable roads.
The National Center for Asphalt Technology at Auburn University will collect the data on behalf of a partnership with other states and the Federal Highway Administration.
Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and are urged to use caution when traveling in the work zone.
