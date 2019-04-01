27 years later: Columbus celebrates completion of Riverwalk

By Julie Anne Waldock | April 1, 2019 at 4:51 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 8:18 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After 27 years, construction for one of Columbus’s most popular destinations has been completed. The Riverwalk is finished!

To celebrate the end of the $10 million dollar project, city leaders and residents gathered for a special ribbon cutting ceremony held on Monday morning.

The final phase included a connection bridge between the buildings at the former City Mills site, as well the construction of four new bridges over the North Highland Dam at Bibb Mill.

This 22-mile project was begun in 1992 to address the combined sewer problem the city was experiencing at the time. Today this multi-use recreational facility provides a safe, continuous venue for biking, jogging and walking, and enjoying the beautiful views.

Leaders say the completion of this project is a huge step for Columbus and will also provide for further potential economic development across the Valley.

