Autism Hope Center hosts special needs training for first responders

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Friday, first responders from across the Chattahoochee Valley gathered to learn more about interacting with citizens who have special needs.
Interaction Advisory Group (IAG) offers specialized training for first responders and public service officials. They say the aim of the training is to improve the interactions between those with autism and other special needs and society at large.
The classes included real world demonstrations, lessons in communication, and de-escalation tactics.
A number of experts with experience in special needs and law enforcement gave talks on how authorities can best interact with individuals with special needs, especially in high stress situations.
There were people from many different agencies in attendance including; Muscogee County Sheriff’s office, Harris County Sheriff’s office, CPD, Muscogee County school district and Military Police from Ft. Benning.
The training was set up by the Autism Hope Center. They say their goal is to bring awareness and understanding about individuals with autism to the Chattahoochee Valley.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.