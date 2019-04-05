Fort Benning holds Airborne School Graduation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Family and friends gathered at Fort Benning for a special ceremony today as a new class of paratroopers earned their silver jump wings.
Having completed their jumps last night, Charlie Company class 16-19 graduated this morning. The ceremony to honor their achievements was held at the Eubanks Field on Fort Benning.
The soldier’s intensive training included workouts, skills tests, and equipment prep. It all culminated in the final week, known as “Jump Week."
During this time soilders must successfully complete five parachute jumps with their parachutes at 1,250 feet from a C-130 or C-17 aircraft.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.