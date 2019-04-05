Columbus pastor wanted for child molestation in custody after standoff near Forrest Road

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man wanted for sex crimes with a minor is currently in custody following an hours-long stand off with police at the intersection of Roberta Drive and Agnes Road in Columbus.
Police have identified the stand off suspect as 47-year-old Christopher Daron Smith. Authorities say Smith was the former Pastor of Word of Truth Outreach Ministries in Columbus and wanted for sex crimes with a minor.
Authorities say the incident began earlier today, when U.S. Marshals attempted to serve Smith arrest warrants. He was wanted for two counts of aggravated child molestation, sodomy, and contributing to delinquency of a minor.
However, police say Smith barricaded himself inside a residence when the Marshals arrived. Police believed he also had a weapon.
Officials say they were able communicate with him and end the standoff at around 5:00 PM. He was taken into custody at the scene.
Smith made an initial appearance in Recorder’s Court on Apr. 8, but his case was continued until Wednesday, Apr. 10 at 2:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.