LaGrange Fire Dept. Investigates Whispering Pines Apartment fire

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department is currently looking into what could have caused a damaging fire near an apartment complex earlier this week.
Emergency crews were first dispatched to the Whispering Pines Apartments on Hogansville Road at around 1:40 PM on April 2nd.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy flames and smoke showing through the roof of a nearby storage building.
A partial roof collapse hindered firefighters from entering the building, but crews were still able to contain and extinguish the blaze by around 2:30 PM.
Officials estimate that total loss could be as much as $50,000 to structure and contents.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the LaGrange Fire Department.
