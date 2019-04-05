LaGrange Fire Dept. Investigates Whispering Pines Apartment fire

By Julie Anne Waldock | April 5, 2019 at 2:55 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 8:17 PM

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department is currently looking into what could have caused a damaging fire near an apartment complex earlier this week.

Emergency crews were first dispatched to the Whispering Pines Apartments on Hogansville Road at around 1:40 PM on April 2nd.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy flames and smoke showing through the roof of a nearby storage building.

A partial roof collapse hindered firefighters from entering the building, but crews were still able to contain and extinguish the blaze by around 2:30 PM.

Officials estimate that total loss could be as much as $50,000 to structure and contents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the LaGrange Fire Department.

