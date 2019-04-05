Lanett Police search for man suspected of theft on Gilmer Avenue

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying unknown male suspected of multiple thefts in the area.
The subject is wanted in reference to thefts of 2 Lanett businesses- the Fuller Center and Jerry’s Auto.
The unidentified male was first caught on camera removing items from the Fuller Center on N. Glimer Street.
A witness stated that they then saw the suspect leave the Fuller Center and go into the fenced area of Jerry’s Auto, located directly behind the Fuller Center on N. Lanier Avenue.
The witness says the suspect then fled the scene of the crimes in a 2004 Silver Chevorlet Silvarado 1500.
Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact Sgt. Hancock with CID at 334-644-2146 or 334-576-0914.
