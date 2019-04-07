Auburn’s historic run comes to an end against Virginia in Final Four Game

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -After a historic run the Auburn underdog story has come to an end. They lost to Virginia in the Final Four game on Saturday night 62-63.
And while the winning streak is over many are looking back at just how impressive the run was.
During the first four rounds of the NCAA tournament, the Tigers have managed to beat three of the most storied programs in NCAA basketball history.
After surviving a scare against New Mexico State in the first round, the Tigers dominated Kansas in the second round. The Tigers then went on to trounce the North Carolina Tarheels in the Sweet 16 before beating Kentucky last Sunday to advance to the Final Four.
Tonight marked the first time in Auburn history that a men’s team has competed in the Final Four. Many described the game as a battle of pace. Virginia’s slow and steady style vs. Auburn’s fast and furious.
And in the end, 1 last minute point is what made the difference.
Saturday night, Auburn was without one of its top players, Chuma Okeke, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury against North Carolina. However, many players stated that they fought hard for their injured teammate and are proud of what they accomplished.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.