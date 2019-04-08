Georgia and Alabama officials celebrate Work Zone awareness week

(WTVM) - Economic growth across Alabama and Georgia is a great thing but in order to accommodate new people and businesses states must increase in infrastructure improvements. Now, Officials are reminding drivers just how important it is to drive safe in these particular areas.
Georgia Power, in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and the Alabama Department of Transportation are both encouraging motorists to drive safe during National Work Zone Awareness Week, which runs from April 8-12.
This year’s National Work Zone Awareness Week theme, “Drive Like You Work Here,” reminds drivers that we are all responsible for work zone safety.
In 2017, there were 3,158 work zone crashes in Alabama, resulting in 31 fatalities and 963 injuries. In Georgia, there were 20,834 total crashes in work zones in 2017, resulting in 7,276 injuries and 55 fatalities.
State officials offer these tips for driving safely in work zones:
- Drive alert. Don’t drive distracted by texting, eating or other activities that take your hands off the wheel. Look for highway workers, reduced speed limits and narrow driving lanes.
- Slow down. Don’t drive beyond the posted speed limit through the work zone. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of you.
- Don’t tailgate and watch for large trucks. Maintain a safe distance on all sides of your vehicle, so that you don’t clip a nearby vehicle and both end up crashing in the work zone. Don’t make sudden lane changes in front of large trucks that often can’t stop quickly.
- Minimize Distractions. Give your full attention to the roadway and avoid changing radio stations or using cell phones and other electronic devices while approaching and driving in a work zone.
- Expect the Unexpected. Things may change quickly. Normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be closed, narrowed, or shifted, and people may be working on or near the road
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.