New sickle cell clinic opens on North Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new sickle cell clinic opened Thursday in Columbus.
The clinic, located at 1968 North Avenue, serves as a location to keep Columbus patients from having to drive to Atlanta for services.
“It’s a great day for us to be able to offer a space where we can say a Sickle Cell patient and their families have a home in Columbus,” said Lois Williams, president of the Association of Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee Region. “They can go to and find out information and resources that may be available to them in this area.”
The Association of Sickle Cell LCR office is located inside the Tree of Life Healthcare Clinic.
