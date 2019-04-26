AL man killed after car strikes tree in roadway near Lanett

Lanett, AL (WTVM) - One east Alabama resident was killed this week after a deadly traffic accident on I-85, according to authorities.
Police say the single-vehicle accident occurred on the south-bound lane of I-85 near mile marker 73. They were first called to the scene of the accident on Thursday at around 9:30 PM.
Upon arrival, east Alabama emergency personnel observed a large tree over the roadway and a vehicle in the wood line nearby.
Emergency personnel located the driver of the vehicle who was still inside and later identified him as Eric Lawler of Cusseta. The investigation into the crash revealed that Lawlers vehicle struck the tree that was in the roadway.
Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones was notified and pronounced Lawler deceased on the scene.
