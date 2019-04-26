Enrichment Services announces extra funds for energy assistance in Georgia

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Thursday, the Enrichment Services Program announced they have received extra funds for energy assistance in all of their Georgia Counties.
The organization’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps low-income families pay their home heating and cooling bills.
Residents applying for energy assistance must bring the following:
- For all household members that are 18 or older- bring proof of income for all household members for the past 30 days
- Proof of social security numbers for each person in the household
- Last/current month’s heating bill for the household
- Current proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status, state-issued picture ID
- All applicants must meet the federal income poverty guidelines
- A current electricity bill is also needed if applying for assistance with gas or propane.
- If receiving SSI, Social Security, Pension, VA Benefits, or Worker’s Compensation, the 2018 award letter is required.
The organization says you are not eligible for surplus funds if you have already received energy assistance between November 2018 and now.
Leaders say to make an appointment, you can call 706-940-4033, use their online scheduler, or visit a neighborhood office.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.