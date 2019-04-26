More than 300 participate in City of LaGrange annual Cleanup Day

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) -With Earth Day happening just last week, many in the area are focused on being good stewards of the earth and in LaGrange those efforts are underway in huge numbers.
The City of LaGrange closed all non-essential businesses on Friday and more the more than 300 employees went out into the community to help clean up trash and litter.
The popular event is part of the city’s “Leaving LaGrange Better Than We Found It.” campaign.
In early 2018, LaGrange, West Point, and Hogansville leaders all met with the Keep Troup County Beautiful commission and began discussions about addressing litter in the community as well as other environmental issues.
Lagrange City Manager Meg Kelsey says they hope to send a message to the community. The city is serious about cleaning up litter so that all citizens to be able can enjoy the area’s natural beauty.
The city continues to hold monthly litter clean-up events as well.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.