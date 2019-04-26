2nd suspect arrested in Chambers County Police chase

CHAMBERS COUNTY (WTVM) - Both suspects are now in custody after a simple traffic stop turned into a dangerous police chase and left one Chambers County Sheriff’s Deputy injured last week.
Teresa Diane Heard of Fairburn, Georgia turned herself in to authorities on Thursday
The incident happened last week on I-85 near exit 70 when a Chambers County Deputy pulled over a car driven by Heard.
The deputy asked Heard to exit the vehicle after indications of drug activity inside the vehicle.
When she got out of the vehicle, a passenger, Kosiki Kione McDowell of Fairburn, GA, moved from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat and attempted to flee the scene.
As he attempted to flee, an altercation occurred between the deputy and McDowell, causing the deputy’s arm to get stuck in the door. The deputy reportedly then fired his weapon and was able to free himself from the door and began a vehicle pursuit.
McDowell eventually stopped the vehicle on I-85 near exit 66 where additional units responded and took him into custody. Heard fled the scene of the traffic stop on foot.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigations assisted in the investigation due to the deputy firing his weapon as is standard procedure.
The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries but was released a short time later.
Both McDowell and Heard are now facing charges of attempting to elude and trafficking marijuana. McDowell is also facing an additional assault charge.
