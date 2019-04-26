Opelika Police investigate case of credit card, property theft

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is currently investigating an alleged case of credit card fraud and theft of property.
Opelika Police say the incident occurred on Tuesday at the Walmart on Pepperell Parkway.
Authorities say the suspect used a stolen credit card to purchase general merchandise items.
The suspect is described as a black female. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored cap, a black shirt with red/white lettering and blue jeans. The attached photograph was taken from a security camera at the store.
Anyone who may recognize the suspect or have any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.
