Two arrested after armed robbery at apartment complex on Thea Lane

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are currently investigating a late-night armed robbery that occurred near an apartment complex on Thea Lane this weekend.
Authorities first received reports of an armed robbery at the Miglen Village Apartments around 11:45 PM on Friday. Columbus Police responded to the scene near the 5800 block of Thea Lane to investigate.
Police arrested two individuals for the crimes. 19-year-old Jaquan E. Wilder (pictured) was charged with vehicular theft by taking, possession of a weapon, and theft by receiving stolen property.
Another suspect, Valerina Martinez, was also arrested. There is no word yet on this individual’s charges or booking status.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest details.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.