Columbus Parks and Rec. hosts 29th Street Playground Party

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Friday, local children gathered at one of the community’s best parks for a special playground party celebrating National Community Development Week.
The party was co-hosted by the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department and the Community Reinvestment Department at the 29th Street Playground.
This playground was recently constructed utilizing funds from the Community Block Development Grant. This playground is designated as a National Demonstration Site for its top-notch design and program elements.
This playground is fully ADA approved and the only all-inclusive playground in Columbus.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.