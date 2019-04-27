LaGrange PD looking for masked men caught on video camera at car dealership

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of masked individuals.
Investigators say the three people pictured are wanted for an incident that happened at the Lagrange Toyota on Lafayette Parkway last week.
Details surrounding that incident are unknown at this time.
Police say that while their faces are covered, they are hopeful someone will be able to identify the individuals by their clothing or movements.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department or 911 immediately.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.