17-year-old arrested, charged with murder after Illges Road shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A murder suspect is currently behind bars and accused of pulling the trigger in a deadly shooting that occurred in Columbus last week.
On Thursday, 17-year-old suspect Tellious Savalas Brown was arrested and charged with the Murder of 60-year-old Roy Wilborn. Those who know the suspect say he commonly goes by the nickname “T-man.”
The alleged shooting occurred around 11:00 PM on April 23rd near the intersection of Illges Road and Rigdon Road.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says Wilborn was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment but died from related injuries early the next morning.
Police say that during the investigation, evidence collected from the scene as well as other information led to the arrest of Brown.
For those who have been in the area for a while, Brown’s name might sound familiar. News Leader 9 first reported on him for another reason back in 2004.
When he was a toddler, Brown was kidnapped during a carjacking and held for $100,000 ransom. He was later found unharmed.
Brown is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 1st at 9:00 AM.
This is the ninth homicide of the year in Columbus.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.