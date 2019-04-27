Nearly 500 pounds of drugs safely collected during National Drug Take Back Day in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -April 27th is National Drug Take Back Day and residents across the Chattahoochee Valley joined in on the effort to keep dangerous drugs off their community’s streets.
When disposing of prescription medication, even if it is expired, there are several steps and safety protocols you are supposed to take. National Drug Take Back Day lets designated organizations worry about it for you.
Local law enforcement helped to organize the event and over a dozen locations across the Chattahoochee Valley joined in as designated drop off locations.
Officials say that in just Columbus, sites collected almost 500 pounds of drugs. The intake represents a street value of over $750,000.
Missed the event? Don’t worry, click here for a list of drop off locations open year round.
