196 Ranger students graduate from intense Fort Benning program

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Families and friends gathered at Fort Benning on Friday for a graduation ceremony honoring the impressive accomplishments of the Army’s newest Ranger class.
The prestigious Ranger class 05-19 is made up of 192 men and four women.
The Ranger Course is a 62-day combat leadership program that teaches Ranger students how to overcome fatigue, hunger, and stress to lead soldiers during small unit combat operations.
During the course, students learn how to operate in three different environments: woodlands in Fort Benning, mountainous terrain in Dahlonega, Georgia, and coastal swamp in Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.
Leaders say the course pushes Ranger students to their mental and physical limits by forcing them to operate in high-focus situations on minimal food and sleep.
While the course started with 462 candidates, leaders say the 196 who graduated have all have proven exemplary determination, stamina, and mental toughness earning them each the right to wear the Ranger Tab.
