Autism Hope Center hosts Annual Light it Up Blue Event in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - According to the CDC, one in 59 children are on the autism spectrum today and the need for autism services and support has never been greater. Thankfully, one Columbus organization is helping the cause.
On Saturday, families from across the valley gathered at Cascade Hills Church as the Autism Hope Center hosted its Annual Light It Up Blue Columbus 5K Run and Fun Walk.
The timing of the event is just right because April is World Autism Awareness month.
Organizers say the event is all about raising autism awareness, helping families affected by autism, and having some fun along the way.
The event included a fundraising 5K run, followed by a one mile walk. The day also featured other family activities including, arts and crafts, bounce houses, and food vendors.
Attendees were provided access to a variety of autism resources and educational tools at the event.
Leaders say proceeds from the yearly 5K help to support Chattahoochee Valley families affected by autism.
