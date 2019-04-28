Big Brothers and Big Sisters program holds popular “Bowl for Kids Sake” fundraiser

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Sunday, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee Valley held their annual “Bowl for Kids Sake” event.
18 teams made up of organization members and company sponsors joined in on the special fundraising event.
Children, families and community leaders all spent the day mingling, munching on pizza and of course, knocking down plenty of pins.
Proceeds from the day go towards the Big Brothers and Big Sisters program which helps to provide positive mentors for children and teens in the Chattahoochee Valley.
This is the main fundraiser for the community organization. Their goal was to raise $45,000, but leaders say they are a little short. There are over still more than 130 children on the wait list needing mentors.
To see how you can donate or become a member visit the Brothers and Big Sisters website.
