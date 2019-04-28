Highway 80, 431 in Phenix City to partially close for sign replacement

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Head up to drivers in Phenix City. Starting at approximately 8:30 AM on Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin replacing overhead signs at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 North bypass and U.S. Highway 280 and U.S. Highway 431.
While work is being performed traffic will be restricted to one lane at the following locations:
- U.S. Highway 431 Northbound at mile post 114
- U.S. Highway 431 Southbound at mile post 116
- U.S. Highway 80 Westbound at mile post 216.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day Thursday, weather permitting.
ALDOT says motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and are urged to use caution when traveling in the work zone.
