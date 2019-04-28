LaGrange Police arrest two after armed home burglary on Vines Street

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Two suspects are in custody after police say an altercation resulted in a group of armed men shooting into and burglarizing a LaGrange residence.
Thillinius Gray, of LaGrange, and Joshua Maddox, also of LaGrange, were both arrested by police this weekend. Maddox was charged with one count of Burglary and Gray was charged with one count of Party to a Criminal Burglary and Reckless Conduct.
On Saturday at approximately 12:30 AM, LaGrange Police responded to the 200 block of Vines Street in reference to multiple shots being fired into a residence.
Upon arrival, Officers found Gray sitting inside his vehicle with an AK-47 assault rifle in the passenger seat. He also had several televisions and an Xbox game console in the vehicle.
After a brief investigation, authorities determined that Maddox and the Vines Street residence homeowners had gotten into a previous altercation. Maddox apparently left the home and later returned with two other unknown subjects. The three allegedly fired multiple shots into the home then entered and stole the televisions and Xbox console.
They then fled the scene. However, Maddox was located a short time later and detained.
Both Maddox and Gray were later transported to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. Police say more arrests are expected in this case.
LaGrange Police ask that if anyone has any information about this incident to please contact them at 706 883-2603.
