LaGrange man stabbed, robbed in parking lot, police say

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Authorities in LaGrange are currently searching for a pair of unknown male suspects after a stabbing this morning left one local person injured.
On Sunday at about 3:30 AM, LaGrange Police responded to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center in reference to a person who had been stabbed.
The victim, who was being treated for several stab wounds, reported that he had been approached by two male subjects in the parking lot of the Laurel Crossing Apartment complex. The victim told Police the suspects then stabbed him and tried to rob him.
The victim was later released from the hospital.
The suspects are wanted for possible aggravated assault and robbery. No arrests have been made yet, but Police say the investigation is ongoing.
LaGrange Police ask that if anyone has any information about this incident to please contact them at 706 883-2603.
