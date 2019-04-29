Americus medical center to offer free Mammograms in honor of Mother’s Day

AMERICUS, GA (WTVM) - Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women with approximately 250,000 new cases diagnosed every year. Experts say having regular mammograms done can greatly lower a woman’s risk of breast cancer.
During the month of May, in recognition of Mother’s Day and overall women’s health, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus will be offering free mammograms.
Organizers say the free screenings are to help women who are uninsured and or overdue for their annual screening. The service will be provided to the first 30 eligible women who make appointments.
To be considered for one of the free mammograms, each applicant must meet the following criteria:
- Not had a mammogram in the last 12 months
- Over the age of 40
- Not experiencing any breast problems (if you are experiencing breast problems, contact your doctor immediately)
- Uninsured
- Not pregnant
- Live in one of the following counties: Sumter, Schley, Macon, Marion, Dooly, Webster, Stewart, and Taylor
More information can be found on the Pheobe Sumter website.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.