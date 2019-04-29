Harris County school bus driver, student honored for lifesaving actions

HAMILTON, GA(WTVM) - On Wednesday, The American Red Cross honored Harris County School District employee Mary Beth Hudson and Harris County Schools Student Kaitlyn Blackmon after their quick thinking and heroic actions helped to prevent a potentially life-threatening situation.
Early one afternoon in October of 2018, Hudson was just departing Mulberry Creek Elementary driving a bus loaded with children to transport home.
That’s when she heard fourth-grader Kaitlyn Blackmon yelling for help. Blackmon alerted Hudson that a fellow student on the bus was choking and couldn’t breathe.
While keeping the students on the bus safe, Hudson quickly stopped pulled over and went to help. Hudson says she used training taught to her by the Red Cross to immediately remove the obstruction and help the child breathe normally again.
For her potentially life saving actions, Hudson was awarded the Red Cross’s prestigious “Certificate of Merit." This award is given to honor those who use their skills, knowledge, and action to help save lives.
This is the highest award the organization gives to an individual. Only 200 people across America receive the pin each year.
Harris County Student Kaitlyn Blackmon was also awarded for her quick thinking. She was the given the Certificate of Exemplary Personal Action, an award given to a person who recognizes a problem and takes action.
“We are so thankful the student was okay, for Kaitlyn noticing and calling for help, and for Mrs. Hudson’s training and quick thinking,” said Cheryl Johnson, HCSD transportation director. “It was wonderful to see both Mrs. Hudson and Kaitlyn recognized by the American Red Cross with these distinguished awards.”
