MCSD observes Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Experts say one in five of today’s students struggle with some type of mental illness and that getting them the support they need early on is crucial.
The Muscogee County School District is joining in on this effort as they host a series of events this week to recognize Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week.
The week-long effort will feature a series of film screenings and seminars geared towards young people and improving their mental health and wellness.
Organizers say they hope this will reduce the stigma associated with mental health support. They want to let school kids know that services are available to them and that they should feel comfortable seeking help.
Here’s a look at what the School District has planned for this week:
- 1:00- 6:00 PM at the Columbus Public Library
- Local mental health and wellness providers will gather to answer questions, offer support, and give treatment information.
- 4:30 PM at the Columbus Public Library
- 5:30 PM at Carver High School (Ages 14 and up)
- 5:30 PM at the Columbus Public Library
- Experts will talk to teens at select local high schools about the warning signs and dangers associated with abusive teen relationships.
The week is a collaborative effort between the School District, the Muscogee County Guidance Services Program, and other mental health agencies in the area.
