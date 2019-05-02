Goodwill helps community find resources needed to better lifestyle

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Providing the educational services and life-long skills to stay employed is the goal at Goodwill, who hopes to keep everyone out of poverty.
Goodwill has several programs if you are looking to better your education, learn computer skills or gain employment and stay employed.
One of the important aspects employers are relaying to them is the importance of soft skills.
They offer a 10-week, 10-part VIP class to get you in tip-top shape.
Soft skills include “the importance of being on time to work, communication skills, how to dress for success those kinds of things,” said Director of Communications Julie Bennett.
Attending a college or university and obtaining a four-year degree is not for everyone, so they have partnered with technical colleges, allowing people to have options for a trade or getting their GED.
“We know that’s a huge barrier for people and so we offer scholarships for people to take the prep, so you can be successful in taking the GED test and then we will pay for the test,” said Bennett.
“I just came in here today to see what my options for GED was, I think everybody should know if you don’t have it you should get it and its real good to have,” said GED applicant Anushka Alex.
Goodwill is also stepping into providing programs just for veterans by helping them transition their military career into a civilian job.
There are many more programs to name, but people at Goodwill who work hand and hand with those trying to make a change say its so rewarding seeing the success stories.
“I’ve heard people say, they stand up and say, ‘This is the first thing I’ve ever completed in my life’ and their families come and it’s such a proud moment,” said Bennett.
They will be holding a job fair on Thursday, May 9 at the Goodwill Career Center at 3:00 p.m.
