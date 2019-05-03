Local authorities assist in Multi-State Child Exploitation Operation, 82 arrested

GEORGIA (WTVM) -On Friday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced that a total of 82 people have been arrested, and 17 children have been rescued or identified as victims during the course of a recent eight-state operation.
In Georgia alone, 31 people were arrested during the operation.
The joint operation, Operation Southern Impact III, focused on persons who possess and distribute child pornography and those who are sexually exploiting children in other ways using technology and the internet.
The planning for Operation Southern Impact III began approximately 4 months ago and culminated in 3 days of investigative actions across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.
During the operation, authorities confiscated electronic devices, executed search warrants, and participated in undercover investigations.
A total of 171 law enforcement agencies participated in the operation including the Americus Police Department, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office
For more information and a list of those arrested, visit the GBI website.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.