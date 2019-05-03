82nd Airborne Division wins 2019 Gainey Cup at Fort Benning

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The fourth biennial Gainey Cup wrapped up on Friday at Fort Benning.
After several days of intense competing, The winner of the 2019 Gainey Cup was declared: 5th Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, representing the 82nd Airborne Division, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
The Gainey Cup is a multi-day competition that pits 25 Cavalry scout teams against each other as they strive to earn the title of “Best Scout Squad.”
The 6-member groups compete in events that test their team skills, Calvary knowledge, and physical conditioning,
The 5th Squadron earned the victory win after competing against 24 other squads from across the U.S., Canada, Germany, Great Britain and the Netherlands.
The week’s event wrapped up Friday with a special ceremony held at Fort Benning to honor the winning team.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.