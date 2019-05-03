Annual Barks and Blues Festival returns to Woodruff Park

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -People in the Fountain City got the chance to spend some quality time with their families this weekend, including their furry family members. The Barks and Blues Festival was back in Columbus on Saturday.
The 4th annual event was hosted by Paws humane who says the Barks and Blues day is their biggest and most popular fundraising event.
This year’s Barks and Blues Festival featured plenty of live entertainment including the Heather Gills band, Neal Lucas, Jonboy Storey, The Mark Sasser Band, and more.
Attendees also enjoyed a variety of other fun activities including a pet costume contest, food trucks, adult beverages, raffles, vendors, a kids zone, and more.
However, organizers say it’s more than a good time- it’s a way to give back and make a difference for animals in need.
Photo courtesy of the Paws Humane Society Facebook Page.
