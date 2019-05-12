Columbus Police investigate armed robbery at apartment complex on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are currently investigating an early morning armed robbery that took place at a local apartment complex.
Authorities were first called to the scene near the 8100 block of Veterans Parkway around 12:00 AM on Sunday morning.
Authorities were in the area for some time as the Robbery and Assault Unit of the Columbus Police Department investigated the case.
There is not yet any word on possible suspects.
This is a developing story. Stay with news leader 9 for the latest details.
