LaGrange man stabbed after attempting to break up fight near Carver Street

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Officers in LaGrange are currently investigating an early morning stabbing that occurred near Carver street on Sunday.
On Sunday morning at approximately 2:00 AM, Officers responded to Cedar Street in reference to a person being stabbed.
Upon arrival, officers made contacted with a man, Christopher Hill, who had stab wounds to his left chest and back.
Hill told officers he was walking in the area of Carver Street when he witnessed an unknown male and unknown female arguing. Hill told officers he attempted to intervene but was stabbed by the unknown male.
Hill said he then walked to Cedar Street and contacted 911. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and later released.
Officers checked the area of Carver Street and were unable to locate the scene or any possible suspects.
The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Section. If anyone has information about this incident they are asked to please contact the LaGrange Police Department or Troup County Crime Stoppers.
