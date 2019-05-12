New roundabout construction continues in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) -Heads up to drivers in LaGrange! Authorities are reminding motorist to slow down and be on the lookout for delays or lane realignments as construction of a new roundabout continues on Monday.
Crews have already begun construction for the new roundabout at the intersection of Hills & Dales Farm Road and Country Club Road near Country Club Drive.
This week crews will also begin paving the roadway at Vernon Road which extends two miles to Country Club Road. New curbs and sidewalks will be included in the construction.
Authorities say construction on the roundabout will last roughly three weeks depending on weather.
