UPDATE: Correctional officer killed in deadly shooting at Greenleaf Apts. in Phenix City ID’d

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Investigators in Phenix City have identified the victim in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Sunday morning.
Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr. identified the man shot and killed as 24-year-old Airreyon Rashud Trice.
Phenix City Police first responded to a shots fired call at the Greenleaf Apartments on 37th Street at around 10:00 AM on Sunday.
Upon arrival, officers found a deceased male in a vehicle in the parking lot. He appeared to have been shot to death.
During the course of their investigation, Police determined that the victim and another male were involved in an altercation before the shooting. The unknown male who was involved in the incident was not on scene when police arrived.
Sumbry says Trice was a correctional officer in Georgia. It is not yet clear what facility he worked at.
Police are not yet naming any suspects, but they are asking that the unknown male come forward and give investigators his version of the case.
Trice’s body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy.
Anyone else with information about this case is asked to please call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 448-2813 or (334) 448 -2819.
