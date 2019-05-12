Russell County nationally honored for Crawford Walking Trail

RUSSELL COUNTY (WTVM) -On Saturday, Russell County received a special national achievement award for its popular Crawford Walking Trail.
The National Association of Counties gives this award to honor innovative and effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.
The Crawford Walking Trail is a favorite for residents looking for some nice exercise or fresh air. It is open 24 hours a day and features special high efficiency LED lights for when the sun goes down.
Before construction of the trail, the area was just an empty lot with a few pecan trees. However, hard work from volunteers and the commission helped to turn it into the community spot that is it today.
The project was funded by the Russell County Commission as well as two different grants.
Leaders say they plan to add a new gazebo in the future.
Russell County has received now three national awards from the National Association of Counties
