Clubview Elementary raises 3K for disaster relief through Kindness Campaign

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Clubview Elementary School in Columbus recently hosted a PTA exhibition night featuring a special student-led campaign that raised more than $3,000 to support disaster relief efforts.
The campaign, headed by fifth-grade students, focused on spreading kindness, morals, and positive values throughout their school.
Throughout the year, the entire school participated in various activities to demonstrate kindness. Many students collected items such as books, gift cards, clothing, and non-perishables to be given to survivors of Hurricane Michael and the Lee County tornado. One family collected books to replenish a library in Tanzania.
The students raised money and donated to the following organizations who were impacted by natural disasters:
- $1,200- Red Cross, for disaster relief
- $700- Clubview, to purchase an International Peace Pole
- $600- All Things PCB Outreach, for the Panama City area following Hurricane Michael
- $500- Beauregard Elementary School, to aid in the school’s recovery efforts
- $500- East Alabama Medical Center Foundation, for Lee County Disaster Fund to help rebuild houses
