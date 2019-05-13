Harris County School District hires new Principal for Park Elementary

HAMILTON, GA (WTVM) -The Harris County School District’s Board of Education has named Allyson Douthit as the new principal for Park Elementary School in Hamilton.
Douthit has a master’s degree and a specialist degree in educational leadership and is currently pursuing a doctorate in curriculum and instruction.
Douthit comes to Park Elementary after previously serving as the Assistant Principal at Mulberry Creek Elementary and teaching at New Mountain Hill Elementary before that. The 2019-2020 school year will mark her 14th year as an educator.
Douthit says her specialty is implementing STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) curriculum and that she hopes to get Park Elementary state certified in this modern curriculum.
Douthit is no stranger to Harris County. She actually grew up here and even attended Park Elementary when she was younger.
“The privilege of being able to serve in the same school that provided my foundation of learning is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I hold dear to my heart,” Douthit stated. “There is no other place I would rather be than Park Elementary.”
HCSD Superintendent Roger Couch stated about Douthit’s promotion, “We are so proud to have a leader who has grown up in this community to now serve as the principal of Park Elementary. She will be outstanding.”
In a letter to Park parents, Douthit shared, “I wholeheartedly believe that every child can excel with our combined support. The relationship between school and home is vital in shaping our children’s future. My goal is to continue the tradition of excellence found at Park Elementary by welcoming conversations with each one of you.”
To begin to meet students and parents, Douthit will be attending the awards program for first through third grade on May 22 and will be in the school for the last day of the year on May 24.
Douthit resides in Harris County with her husband and children.
