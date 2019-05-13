Opelika man arrested for armed robbery of Family Dollar

OPELIKA, ALA. (WTVM) - One east Alabama man is in police custody following a criminal incident at a convince store in Opelika this weekend.
21-year-old Travis Marque Woods, of Opelika, has been charged with Robbery, First Degree for the crime.
Police say the armed robbery occurred at the Opelika Family Dollar in the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue. Woods, who was armed with a handgun, stole cigarettes and cash.
Opelika Police responded to the scene and assumed the investigation that later implicated Woods as responsible. Woods was booked into the Lee County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.