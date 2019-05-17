Auburn Student named 2019 Presidential Scholar

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recently announced the 55th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars and one local student has been recognized for his exemplary performance and dedication.
Donghan Park, a senior at Auburn High School, was one of only 161 students nationwide who were chosen for the prestigious award.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects student scholars annually based on their academic success, community service, and leadership.
Park and the other Presidential Scholars will be honored with a Scholar Medallion and an annual ceremony in Washington, D.C. next month.
