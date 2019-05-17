Bradley Park Drive to temporarily close for roundabout construction

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Work continues on Columbus’s newest roundabout, with a major road closure set to begin soon.
Part of Bradley Park Drive will shut down May 28th, as crews work to finish the new River Road roundabout.
The road section between River Road and Brookstone Boulevard will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project, which officials say could last as long as three months.
A detour route will be provided along Bradley Park, River Road, and J.R. Allen Parkway.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.