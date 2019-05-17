4th Avenue in Phenix City to close for Construction

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) -Heads up to drivers in East Alabama. A section of 4th Avenue in Phenix City will be temporarily closed this week due to utility construction associated with a private development.
The Avenue will be closed between 16th Street and 20th Street starting at 7:00 AM on Monday and lasting through 5:00 PM on Wednesday.
Officials say a detour will be in place to reroute traffic around the construction. During this time, delays should be expected, and travel times adjusted accordingly.
