Wynnton Road Streetscape in Columbus nears completion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Good news for people in Columbus- The Wynnton Road streetscape project is about 95% finished, according to local officials.
Officials say the only remaining projects will be to install traffic signals at the intersections of Forest and Henry avenue as well as Ada and Stark Avenue, both of which are intersections along Wynnton road.
The new traffic signal and sidewalk installations are expected to be complete by next month. 20 new trees will also be planted along the streetscape this fall.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.